Wiesbaden Army Airfield’s brand new air control tower stands tall during the Berlin Airlift 75th anniversary celebration at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. During the event, a memorialization ceremony was held to dedicate and name the tower in honor of Col. Gail S. Halverson, also known as the “Candy Bomber,” who was stationed at and flew from Wiesbaden Army Airfield in support of the Berlin Airlift. Halvorsen passed away February 16, 2022 at the age of 101. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 03:25 Photo ID: 8479194 VIRIN: 240615-A-YP079-8043 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.94 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.