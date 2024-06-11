Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

USAG Wiesbaden, alongside the State of Hesse, hosted the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15-16, 2024. This event represents a display of continuous friendship and partnership between Germany, USAG Wiesbaden, the State of Hesse and the City of Wiesbaden. The Berlin Airlift was not only the beginning of the growing friendship, and eventual alliance, of the United States and Germany, but it was a historic event and the largest humanitarian airlift in history. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

