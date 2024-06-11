Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 2 of 4]

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Sara Berner 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    USAG Wiesbaden, alongside the State of Hesse, hosted the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15-16, 2024. This event represents a display of continuous friendship and partnership between Germany, USAG Wiesbaden, the State of Hesse and the City of Wiesbaden. The Berlin Airlift was not only the beginning of the growing friendship, and eventual alliance, of the United States and Germany, but it was a historic event and the largest humanitarian airlift in history. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8479191
    VIRIN: 240615-A-YP079-8580
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Berlin Airlfit 75th Anniversary
    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary
    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary
    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, BerlinAirlift, target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT