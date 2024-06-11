Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington interprets satellite data [Image 2 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy A. Welker, from Pocatello, Idaho, assigned to Intelligence department’s QO division, interprets satellite data aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 13, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 23:14
    VIRIN: 240613-N-GV561-1008
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington interprets satellite data [Image 2 of 2], by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz-class
    Intel
    CVN73
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

