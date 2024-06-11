George Washington interprets satellite data

Aerographer’s Mate Airman Amanda L. Royer, right, from St. Louis, and Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Sarah R. Wildt, from Jefferson City, Tennessee, assigned to Intelligence department’s QO division, make visual observations of weather and sea conditions aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 13, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

