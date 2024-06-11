Denise Williams, gets emotional at a dedication ceremony for the new Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. Her late father Halvorsen started the idea of dropping candy on parachutes out of airplanes that approached Berlin, called Operation Little Vittles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8478791 VIRIN: 240615-A-KL045-4526 Resolution: 6662x4444 Size: 23.38 MB Location: WEISBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.