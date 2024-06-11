Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6]

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    WEISBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Denise Williams, gets emotional at a dedication ceremony for the new Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. Her late father Halvorsen started the idea of dropping candy on parachutes out of airplanes that approached Berlin, called Operation Little Vittles. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

