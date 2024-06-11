Denise Williams, uncover a plaque for the new Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. Her late father Halvorsen started the idea of dropping candy on parachutes out of airplanes that approached Berlin, called Operation Little Vittles.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 16:00
|Photo ID:
|8478787
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-KL045-5701
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|35.03 MB
|Location:
|WEISBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT