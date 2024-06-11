Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    WEISBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Col. David Mayfield, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, left, and Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander for U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, Europe District, wait to speak at a dedication ceremony of a new airfield tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. The tower was built and named in honor of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, pilot and Berlin Airlift candy bomber.

