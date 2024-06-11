U.S. Army Col. David Mayfield, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, left, and Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander for U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, Europe District, wait to speak at a dedication ceremony of a new airfield tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. The tower was built and named in honor of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, pilot and Berlin Airlift candy bomber.

Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Location: WEISBADEN, HESSEN, DE Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary