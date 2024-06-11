U.S. Army Col. David Mayfield, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, left, and Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander for U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers, Europe District, wait to speak at a dedication ceremony of a new airfield tower at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. The tower was built and named in honor of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, pilot and Berlin Airlift candy bomber.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8478786
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-KL045-8142
|Resolution:
|6590x4395
|Size:
|24.98 MB
|Location:
|WEISBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT