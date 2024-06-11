Sailors from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 pose for a photo with a mother and her child at the Martin State Airport Open House during Fleet Week Maryland. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 15:40 Photo ID: 8478767 VIRIN: 240615-N-SR472-2004 Resolution: 1435x957 Size: 243.98 KB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kids on the Bay Parade MDFW [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.