Kids on the Bay Parade MDFW

Participants of the kids on the bay parade pose for a photo with Miss Jr. Teen Maryland during Maryland Fleet Week. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Higgins)

