    Kids on the Bay Parade MDFW [Image 2 of 4]

    Kids on the Bay Parade MDFW

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Higgins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    A Sailor from USS Marinette poses for a photo with Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders during Fleet Week Maryland. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Higgins)

    MDFLEETWEEK24
    MDFW2024

