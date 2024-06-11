Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 8 of 12]

    249th Army Birthday Festival

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Army Birthday cake is displayed during the 249th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The U.S. Army’s legacy has been built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

