U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), pose for a picture with Janon Qiao during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 15:07 Photo ID: 8478741 VIRIN: 240615-A-NR779-2084 Resolution: 3631x5446 Size: 9.72 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival [Image 12 of 12], by CPL Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.