FORT KNOX, Ky. – Lt. Col. Lyndsey Thompson (center left) poses for a group photo with her family following a Change of Command Ceremony where she took command of the U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade at Flagg Field in Fort Knox, Kentucky June 13, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 09:00 Photo ID: 8478409 VIRIN: 240613-A-LK945-2702 Resolution: 6043x4129 Size: 3.07 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New AMSB Commander Has Deep Roots at Fort Knox [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.