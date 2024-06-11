New AMSB Commander Has Deep Roots at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Lt. Col. Lyndsey Thompson (right) receives the guidon of the U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion from Col. Karen Rutka, the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade Commander, during a Change of Command Ceremony held at Flagg Field in Fort Knox, Kentucky June 13, 2024.

