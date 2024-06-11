FORT KNOX, Ky. – Lt. Col. Lyndsey Thompson, the incoming commander of the U.S. Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade makes remarks following officially taking command of the battalion at a Change of Command Ceremony held June 13, 2024 at Flagg Field in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
This work, New AMSB Commander Has Deep Roots at Fort Knox [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New AMSB Commander Has Deep Roots at Fort Knox
