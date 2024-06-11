U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct close air support and call for fire missions during a 1st ANGLICO certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2024. The 1st ANGLICO CERTEX assessed ANGLICO detachments across a broad spectrum of mission sets and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

