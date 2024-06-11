Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO CERTEX [Image 8 of 10]

    1st ANGLICO CERTEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct close air support and call for fire missions during a 1st ANGLICO certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 13, 2024. The 1st ANGLICO CERTEX assessed ANGLICO detachments across a broad spectrum of mission sets and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8477901
    VIRIN: 240613-M-HX884-1572
    Resolution: 6131x4087
    Size: 16.58 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 1st ANGLICO CERTEX [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    JTAC
    1st ANGLICO
    I MIG
    ANGLICO Certex

