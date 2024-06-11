U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, signal an AH-1Z Viper from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during a 1st ANGLICO certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The 1st ANGLICO CERTEX assessed ANGLICO detachments across a broad spectrum of mission sets and core mission essential tasks in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 21:15
|Photo ID:
|8477897
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-HX884-1674
|Resolution:
|5677x3785
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ANGLICO CERTEX [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
