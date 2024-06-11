Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 4 of 6]

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hannah Farmer, right, 60th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness section chief, briefs Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing prior to a medical processing line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel are participating in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8477578
    VIRIN: 240613-F-OY799-1046
    Resolution: 6782x4526
    Size: 22.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 6 of 6], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24
    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24
    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24
    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24
    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24
    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT