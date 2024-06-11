Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hannah Farmer, right, 60th Force Support Squadron installation personnel readiness section chief, briefs Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing prior to a medical processing line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel are participating in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US