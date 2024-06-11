Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bunthoeun Prach, right, 60th Health Care Operations Squadron allergy and immunization technician, and Senior Airman Taylee-Saveen Gonzalez, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care technician, fill syringes during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel are participating in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

