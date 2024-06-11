Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylee-Saveen Gonzalez, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care technician, fills a syringe during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 13, 2024. More than 1,000 military and civilian personnel are participating in UC24 from June 10-21, an annual U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) led patient movement field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

