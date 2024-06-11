Mr. Jonathan Haley, center, viewing the Joseph L. Haley, Jr. Biodynamics Research Center, or Haley Hall, which is named in honor of his father. (Photo by Stephen F. Williams, USAARL)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8477379
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-PA214-7677
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Thy Father [Image 6 of 6], by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS
