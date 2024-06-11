Mr. Jonathan Haley, center, viewing the Joseph L. Haley, Jr. Biodynamics Research Center, or Haley Hall, which is named in honor of his father. (Photo by Stephen F. Williams, USAARL)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:20 Photo ID: 8477379 VIRIN: 240607-A-PA214-7677 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor Thy Father [Image 6 of 6], by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.