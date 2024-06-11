) Honor Thy Father

Mr. Fred Brozoski, right, describing the HGU-56/P helmet used with the AH-64E Apache Guardian, to Mr. Jonathan Haley during his tour of the Joseph L. Haley, Jr. Biodynamics Research Center. (Photo by Stephen F. Williams, USAARL)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8477369
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-PA214-2114
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
