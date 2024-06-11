Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Thy Father [Image 4 of 6]

    Honor Thy Father

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Laren Vance Fleming 

    U. S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory

    Mr. Fred Brozoski, center left, Col. Matthew Hoefer, and Mr. Jonathan Haley, right, discussing the Joseph L. Haley, Jr. Biodynamics Research Center’s vertical acceleration tower. (Photo by Stephen F. Williams, USAARL)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8477382
    VIRIN: 240607-A-PA214-4628
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Thy Father [Image 6 of 6], by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honor Thy Father
    ) Honor Thy Father
    Honor Thy Father
    Honor Thy Father
    Honor Thy Father
    Honor Thy Father

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT