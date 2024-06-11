Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:20 Photo ID: 8477382 VIRIN: 240607-A-PA214-4628 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 1.91 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Honor Thy Father [Image 6 of 6], by Laren Vance Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.