Col. Anthony Colberg, incoming 920th Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2024. The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon. The 920th MXG maintains the wing's HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters as well as HC-130J Combat King II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8477111 VIRIN: 240601-F-PB262-1968 Resolution: 2048x1274 Size: 313.41 KB Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 920th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.