Col. Anthony Colberg, incoming 920th Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2024. The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon. The 920th MXG maintains the wing's HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters as well as HC-130J Combat King II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8477111
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-PB262-1968
|Resolution:
|2048x1274
|Size:
|313.41 KB
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 920th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT