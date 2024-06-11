920th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command

Col. Jessie Hamilton, 920th Rescue Wing commander, presents Col. Anthony Colberg, incoming 920th Maintenance Group commander, with the 920th MXG guidon during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2024. The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon. The 920th MXG maintains the wing's HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters as well as HC-130J Combat King II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

