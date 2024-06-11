Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    920th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    920th Maintenance Group Assumption of Command

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing

    Col. Jessie Hamilton, 920th Rescue Wing commander, talks to Col. Anthony Colberg, incoming 920th Maintenance Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2024. The assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one commanding officer to another; symbolized through the passing of a guidon. The 920th MXG maintains the wing's HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters as well as HC-130J Combat King II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

