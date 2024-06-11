U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Bittner, 39th Mission Support Group commander, presents his outgoing remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024. Bittner previously served as chief, Combatant Command Development and Integration Systems Acquisitions at the National Reconnaissance Office where he led an eight-member contracting team and two joint program offices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|06.14.2024
|06.14.2024 08:10
|8475081
|240614-F-TG928-1078
|7131x4754
|21.02 MB
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|2
|0
This work, 39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
