U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Bittner, 39th Mission Support Group commander, presents his outgoing remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024. Bittner previously served as chief, Combatant Command Development and Integration Systems Acquisitions at the National Reconnaissance Office where he led an eight-member contracting team and two joint program offices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8475081 VIRIN: 240614-F-TG928-1078 Resolution: 7131x4754 Size: 21.02 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.