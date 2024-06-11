39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Carrillo, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, receives an award from Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024. The 39th CONS provides contract-management leadership, sound business strategies and innovative acquisition solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8475078
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-TG928-1064
|Resolution:
|6363x4242
|Size:
|16.65 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
