    39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Carrillo, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, receives an award from Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024. The 39th CONS provides contract-management leadership, sound business strategies and innovative acquisition solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8475078
    VIRIN: 240614-F-TG928-1064
    Resolution: 6363x4242
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CoC
    39 ABW
    39 CONS

