U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Carrillo, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, receives an award from Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024. The 39th CONS provides contract-management leadership, sound business strategies and innovative acquisition solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:10 Photo ID: 8475078 VIRIN: 240614-F-TG928-1064 Resolution: 6363x4242 Size: 16.65 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.