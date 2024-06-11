39th Contracting Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Carrillo, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, relinquishes the unit guidon to Col. Steven Skipper, 39th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 14, 2024.The 39th CONS provides acquisition management for a $1 billion portfolio of mission-essential and quality-of-life services - sustaining infrastructure and 2,900 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel and units across Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

