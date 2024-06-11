Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFA Yokosuka FFSC Holds Career Fair [Image 6 of 7]

    CFA Yokosuka FFSC Holds Career Fair

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka base community members register for the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Career Fair at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka June 14, 2024. The FFSC offered to review resumes and provide feedback. 10 organizations and schools also attended the fair held across the street from the Yokosuka Commissary providing networking opportunities for employment both on and off base as well as education opportunities for personnel interested in becoming a full-time student in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    FFSC
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Career Fair
    Family Employment Readiness Program

