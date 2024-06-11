CFA Yokosuka FFSC Holds Career Fair

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka base community members register for the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Career Fair at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka June 14, 2024. The FFSC offered to review resumes and provide feedback. 10 organizations and schools also attended the fair held across the street from the Yokosuka Commissary providing networking opportunities for employment both on and off base as well as education opportunities for personnel interested in becoming a full-time student in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

