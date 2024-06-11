MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base

Duane Stinson, right, Military Working Dog program manager for USAREUR-AF, briefs U.S. Army Sgt. Henry Blanco, a MWD handler assigned in Belgium to the 100th MWD Detachment, before the latter searches a sports field with his dog Toro during their yearly certification on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE