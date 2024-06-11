Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base [Image 13 of 17]

    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Michael Walker, commander, Combined Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Support Command, controls how teams of MWDs and their handlers fare during their yearly certification on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 5, 2024. The Combined MWD Detachment is composed of three subordinate Detachments with kennels in eight locations in Germany, Italy and Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8474731
    VIRIN: 240605-A-BD610-1207
    Resolution: 7187x4791
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base
    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    K9
    18th Military Police Brigade
    18th MP BDE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    100th MWD DET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT