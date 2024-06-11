MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Crissey, left, Detachment Sergeant and kennel master for the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, oversees how teams of MWDs and handlers perform during their yearly certification on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 5, 2024. Would a team not reach a passing score, supplemental trainings are implemented as corrective actions. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

