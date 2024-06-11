Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base [Image 14 of 17]

    MWD Certification on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Crissey, left, Detachment Sergeant and kennel master for the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment, oversees how teams of MWDs and handlers perform during their yearly certification on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 5, 2024. Would a team not reach a passing score, supplemental trainings are implemented as corrective actions. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 02:51
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    K9
    18th Military Police Brigade
    18th MP BDE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    100th MWD DET

