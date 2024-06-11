Ceremonial sideboys render honors as Capt. William Howard, Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, is piped “over the side” at the end of the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Howard assumed command of the unit that he has been assigned to twice before in his career including a tour as executive officer in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8473898 VIRIN: 240531-F-JW079-1184 Resolution: 3000x2047 Size: 1.77 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.