    NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    NAMRU-D Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Ceremonial sideboys render honors as Capt. William Howard, Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, is piped “over the side” at the end of the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Howard assumed command of the unit that he has been assigned to twice before in his career including a tour as executive officer in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

