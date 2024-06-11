Ceremonial sideboys render honors as Capt. William Howard, Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, is piped “over the side” at the end of the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Howard assumed command of the unit that he has been assigned to twice before in his career including a tour as executive officer in 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8473898
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-JW079-1184
|Resolution:
|3000x2047
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
