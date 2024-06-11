Capt. Franca Jones, Naval Medical Research Command commanding officer, speaks at the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Jones was the presiding officer at the ceremony that saw Captain William Howard assume command of the advanced laboratory and research unit from Capt. Walter W. Dalitsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8473887 VIRIN: 240531-F-JW079-1110 Resolution: 2398x3000 Size: 2.79 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.