Capt. Franca Jones, Naval Medical Research Command commanding officer, speaks at the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Jones was the presiding officer at the ceremony that saw Captain William Howard assume command of the advanced laboratory and research unit from Capt. Walter W. Dalitsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8473887
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-JW079-1110
|Resolution:
|2398x3000
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT