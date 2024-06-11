Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    NAMRU-D Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Capt. Franca Jones, Naval Medical Research Command commanding officer, speaks at the Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Jones was the presiding officer at the ceremony that saw Captain William Howard assume command of the advanced laboratory and research unit from Capt. Walter W. Dalitsch. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8473887
    VIRIN: 240531-F-JW079-1110
    Resolution: 2398x3000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Tradition
    Research
    Navy
    AFMC
    88th Air Base Wing
    NAMRU-D

