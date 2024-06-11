Sideboys render honors as Capt. Walter W. Dalitsch, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton commanding officer, is piped aboard at the start of his unit’s change of command ceremony May 31, 2024, at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Command of the research unit transferred to Captain William Howard in the traditional ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8473886
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-JW079-1080
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-D Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT