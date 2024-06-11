U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to depart in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 4, 2024. The crew participated in exercise Valiant Shield, which allows for the integration of all service branches in the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces area of responsibility to conduct precise, lethal and multi-domain capabilities with our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8472803
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-RF516-1176
|Resolution:
|3742x2492
|Size:
|667.3 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Valiant Shield [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Monica Roybal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT