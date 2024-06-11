U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron waits to depart for exercise Valiant Shield at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 4, 2024. The exercise allows for the integration of all service branches in the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces area of responsibility to conduct precise, lethal and multi-domain capabilities with our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

