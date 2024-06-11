Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Valiant Shield

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to depart in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 4, 2024. The crew participated in exercise Valiant Shield, which allows for the integration of all service branches in the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces area of responsibility to conduct precise, lethal and multi-domain capabilities with our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    Valiant Shield
    305th AMW

