Simulated casualties lay on the ground during simulated indirect fire attacks with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear agents on their position during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 6, 2024. CSTXs are designed to evaluate Army Reserve units' readiness for mobilization. They accomplish this by injecting exercises to test Soldiers’ knowledge of their Mission Essential Tasks List.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8472799
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-MP372-1013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT