Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness

Simulated casualties lay on the ground during simulated indirect fire attacks with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear agents on their position during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 6, 2024. CSTXs are designed to evaluate Army Reserve units' readiness for mobilization. They accomplish this by injecting exercises to test Soldiers’ knowledge of their Mission Essential Tasks List.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

