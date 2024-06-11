Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    85th Support Command

    Simulated casualties lay on the ground during simulated indirect fire attacks with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear agents on their position during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 6, 2024. CSTXs are designed to evaluate Army Reserve units' readiness for mobilization. They accomplish this by injecting exercises to test Soldiers’ knowledge of their Mission Essential Tasks List.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

