Staff Sgt. Jerimiah Doebler, an observer, coach, trainer with the 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, takes notes during a morning briefing from a Soldier of the 733rd Transportation Company during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 5, 2024. OC/Ts observe Soldiers completing the task at hand and conduct After-Action Reviews at the end of the exercise to brief units on their performance during the assigned tasks.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:12 Photo ID: 8472797 VIRIN: 240606-A-MP372-1003 Resolution: 1800x1188 Size: 1.31 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.