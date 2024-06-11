Staff Sgt. Jerimiah Doebler, an observer, coach, trainer with the 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, takes notes during a morning briefing from a Soldier of the 733rd Transportation Company during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 5, 2024. OC/Ts observe Soldiers completing the task at hand and conduct After-Action Reviews at the end of the exercise to brief units on their performance during the assigned tasks.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8472797
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-MP372-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1188
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT