    Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    85th Support Command

    Staff Sgt. Jerimiah Doebler, an observer, coach, trainer with the 2-340th Training Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, takes notes during a morning briefing from a Soldier of the 733rd Transportation Company during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 5, 2024. OC/Ts observe Soldiers completing the task at hand and conduct After-Action Reviews at the end of the exercise to brief units on their performance during the assigned tasks.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

