Army Reserve observer coach/trainers assist to enhance unit readiness

An Army Reserve Soldier from the 352nd Field Hospital moves a simulated injured Soldier out of harm’s way during a simulated attack on their position during CSTX 91-24-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 6, 2024. CSTXs are designed to evaluate Army Reserve units' readiness for mobilization. They accomplish this by injecting exercises to test Soldiers’ knowledge of their Mission Essential Tasks List.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

