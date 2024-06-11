Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony

U.S Marines attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit stand at parade rest during the closing ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 in Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 02:44
|Photo ID:
|8471687
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-ME861-1287
|Resolution:
|4489x2993
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
