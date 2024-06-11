Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Five, delivers remarks during the closing ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 in Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

