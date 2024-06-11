Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony [Image 8 of 13]

    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony

    MALAYSIA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    Amphibious Squadron 5

    U.S. Navy Capt. Tate Robinson, commodore, Amphibious Squadron Five, delivers remarks during the closing ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 in Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 02:44
    Photo ID: 8471679
    VIRIN: 240605-N-ME861-1241
    Resolution: 4298x2865
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Strike Malaysia Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony
    Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Malaysia
    Partnership
    Training
    Tiger Strike 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT