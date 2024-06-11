Malaysian Deputy Chief of Army Lt. Gen. Dato' Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim delivers remarks during the closing ceremony of Tiger Strike 2024 on BASE NAME in Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 02:44 Photo ID: 8471672 VIRIN: 240605-N-ME861-1175 Resolution: 4240x2827 Size: 1.21 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike Closing Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.