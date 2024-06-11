SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 11, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to conduct a refueling-at-sea, June 11, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:26 Photo ID: 8471545 VIRIN: 240611-N-WG572-1040 Resolution: 4710x3140 Size: 696.92 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ralph Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt Refuel at Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.