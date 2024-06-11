Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ralph Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt Refuel at Sea [Image 3 of 4]

    Ralph Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt Refuel at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 11, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pulls alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to conduct a refueling-at-sea, June 11, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
