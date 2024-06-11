Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt SAR Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Theodore Roosevelt SAR Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Aircrewman (Helicopter) Joshua Amavizca, from Antioch, Calif., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, currently deployed with the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), performs a search-and-rescue exercise in the South China Sea, June 10,2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:25
    VIRIN: 240610-N-YG401-1200
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt SAR Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

