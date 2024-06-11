Theodore Roosevelt SAR Exercise

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Aircrewman (Helicopter) Joshua Amavizca, from Antioch, Calif., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, currently deployed with the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), performs a search-and-rescue exercise in the South China Sea, June 10,2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024